Arconic forges deal for new headquarters in Tysons

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 9, 2018 11:11 am 08/09/2018 11:11am
New York-based metals producer Arconic plans to shift its headquarters to 1600 Tysons Blvd.
The lease is a victory for Lerner Enterprises, which wrapped up a series of renovations to the property earlier this year with the aim of boosting occupancy in the 13-story building.
The company’s planned relocation will help to bring down the office vacancy rate in Tysons, which tops 19 percent.

It was three months ago at the Tower Club, a popular power lunch spot at 8000 Towers Crescent Drive in Tysons, that New York-based metals producer Arconic Inc. announced plans to shift its headquarters to an undisclosed location in Fairfax County.

Now, we know where it will land: less than a mile and a half away from that spot. Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) has signed a lease with Lerner Enterprises for about 23,000 square feet at Tysons II. The 13-story, 305,000-square-foot office building at 1600 Tysons Blvd. is leased by companies including Attain, Hensel Phelps and T. Rowe Price.

