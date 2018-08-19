202
AP Top Political News at 8:14 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 19, 2018 12:00 am 08/19/2018 12:00am
Steve Bannon says GOP must rally behind Trump to survive

Giuliani on hazards of Trump interview: ‘Truth isn’t truth’

Trump says his White House counsel not a ‘RAT’ like Nixon’s

Women win primaries in record numbers, look to November

Brennan considers legal action to stop clearance revocations

Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort

US says conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative

Trump warnings grow from forgotten Republicans

Annan leaves legacy of fighting for equality and rights

Trump military parade plans unravel over costs

