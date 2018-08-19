AP Top Political News at 8:14 p.m. EDT

Steve Bannon says GOP must rally behind Trump to survive Giuliani on hazards of Trump interview: ‘Truth isn’t truth’ Trump says his White House counsel not a ‘RAT’ like Nixon’s Women win primaries in record…
Steve Bannon says GOP must rally behind Trump to survive
Giuliani on hazards of Trump interview: ‘Truth isn’t truth’
Trump says his White House counsel not a ‘RAT’ like Nixon’s
Women win primaries in record numbers, look to November
Brennan considers legal action to stop clearance revocations
Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort
US says conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative
Trump warnings grow from forgotten Republicans
Annan leaves legacy of fighting for equality and rights
Trump military parade plans unravel over costs
