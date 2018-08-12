202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:05 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 12, 2018 12:00 am 08/12/2018 12:00am
Share

From Ailes to Trump: Meet Bill Shine, Trump’s new image man

The Latest: White House blasts Omarosa for recording talks

Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

Pentagon chief Mattis defends his reversal on Space Force

The Latest: 1 arrest made in DC in Charlottesville protests

Wildfire victims among those stung by Trump’s trade war

Rain pouring, Trump rages on Twitter and hangs with bikers

Analysis: One year on, Trump still fuels racial divide

Against all odds: Democrats pour money into longshot races

Ige wins Hawaii Democratic governor primary

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500