AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

For McCain, a life of courage, politics came down to 1 vote Replacing McCain in the Senate is political balancing act McCain on his time as POW: ‘I fell in love with my country’ War…
For McCain, a life of courage, politics came down to 1 vote
Replacing McCain in the Senate is political balancing act
McCain on his time as POW: ‘I fell in love with my country’
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain dies at 81
For McCain, a cross-country farewell from public, presidents
Reaction to the death of Arizona Sen. John McCain
The Latest: Services and other events set for McCain
Captivity, candor and hard votes: 9 moments that made McCain
A Democratic governor in Wyoming? It could happen _ again
AP WAS THERE: John McCain released after 5½ years as a POW
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.