AP Top Political News at 11:41 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 18, 2018 12:00 am 08/18/2018 12:00am
Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort

Trump warnings grow from forgotten Republicans

Annan’s legacy of fighting for equality and rights lives on

Trump military parade plans unravel over costs

US school districts weigh duty to youth migrant shelters

Trump says he ‘won’t let’ social media target conservatives

AP source: Omarosa has video, audio, texts

Church group’s opposition stuns advocates of ‘tort reform’

Republican insurgent gives Wyoming Senate incumbent a fight

Judge upholds delay of anti-segregation housing rule

