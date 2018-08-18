AP Top Political News at 11:41 p.m. EDT

Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort Trump warnings grow from forgotten Republicans Annan’s legacy of fighting for equality and rights lives on Trump military parade plans unravel over costs US school districts weigh…
Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort
Trump warnings grow from forgotten Republicans
Annan’s legacy of fighting for equality and rights lives on
Trump military parade plans unravel over costs
US school districts weigh duty to youth migrant shelters
Trump says he ‘won’t let’ social media target conservatives
AP source: Omarosa has video, audio, texts
Church group’s opposition stuns advocates of ‘tort reform’
Republican insurgent gives Wyoming Senate incumbent a fight
Judge upholds delay of anti-segregation housing rule
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.