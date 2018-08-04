AP Top Political News at 10:44 p.m. EDT

Trump casts midterm elections as a personal referendum Trump rips LeBron James’ smarts hours before rally in Ohio Unlike Trump, first lady has kind words for LeBron James Fights break out between groups of demonstrators…
Trump casts midterm elections as a personal referendum
Trump rips LeBron James’ smarts hours before rally in Ohio
Unlike Trump, first lady has kind words for LeBron James
Fights break out between groups of demonstrators at rally
Medley of Democrats compete for Hawaii US House seat
Crackdown on ‘bots’ sweeps up people who tweet often
22 former Justice Thomas clerks have jobs thanks to Trump
Influence of organized labor gets big test in Missouri vote
Turkey slaps sanctions on 2 US officials in retaliation
GOP grumbles as Donald Trump reshapes midterm campaigns
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.