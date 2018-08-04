AP Top Political News at 10:44 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 12:00 am 08/04/2018 12:00am
Trump casts midterm elections as a personal referendum

Trump rips LeBron James’ smarts hours before rally in Ohio

Unlike Trump, first lady has kind words for LeBron James

Fights break out between groups of demonstrators at rally

Medley of Democrats compete for Hawaii US House seat

Crackdown on ‘bots’ sweeps up people who tweet often

22 former Justice Thomas clerks have jobs thanks to Trump

Influence of organized labor gets big test in Missouri vote

Turkey slaps sanctions on 2 US officials in retaliation

GOP grumbles as Donald Trump reshapes midterm campaigns

