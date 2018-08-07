202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 12:00 am 08/07/2018 12:00am
Share

Manafort lawyer: ‘So many lies’ Gates can’t keep up

The Latest: Ferguson councilman leads in prosecutor race

10 feet apart: It’s mentor vs. protege at Manafort trial

Ohio race too close to call _ but Trump claims victory

Trump says GDP growth ‘could be in the 5s’ next quarter

Trump going ahead with taxes on $16B in Chinese imports

Missouri voters reject law banning compulsory union fees

Whitmer, Schuette win Michigan governor nominations

Missouri primary sets up McCaskill-Hawley Senate clash

Trump-backed John James wins Michigan’s GOP Senate nod

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500