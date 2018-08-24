AP Top Political News at 9:21 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 12:00 am 08/24/2018 12:00am
McCain stops cancer treatment as remarkable life nears end

Trump’s bad week: President’s men turn against the president

Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea

Trump complains to Ohio GOP that Dems are ‘negative, nasty’

Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame

Dem senators seek translator’s notes from Trump-Putin summit

Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser

AP-NORC Poll: Americans not enthused with Trump trade policy

Pence: Dems resorting to ‘obstruct and oppose’ on judges

US cuts aid to Palestinians by more than $200 million

