AP Top Political News at 9:21 p.m. EDT

McCain stops cancer treatment as remarkable life nears end Trump’s bad week: President’s men turn against the president Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea Trump complains to Ohio GOP that Dems are…
McCain stops cancer treatment as remarkable life nears end
Trump’s bad week: President’s men turn against the president
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Trump complains to Ohio GOP that Dems are ‘negative, nasty’
Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame
Dem senators seek translator’s notes from Trump-Putin summit
Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser
AP-NORC Poll: Americans not enthused with Trump trade policy
Pence: Dems resorting to ‘obstruct and oppose’ on judges
US cuts aid to Palestinians by more than $200 million
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.