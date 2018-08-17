AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

Trump blames DC, as military parade plans unravel over costs AP source: It’s not just audio, Manigault Newman has video Justice lawyers try to halt Trump financial records release California governor grants pardons to 3…
Trump blames DC, as military parade plans unravel over costs
AP source: It’s not just audio, Manigault Newman has video
Justice lawyers try to halt Trump financial records release
California governor grants pardons to 3 facing deportation
Kansas independent candidate wants to lure votes from Kobach
Short sentence recommended for former Trump campaign adviser
DC judge: For now, no need to accept new DACA applications
Cuomo on his ‘inartful’ remark: ‘Of course America is great’
US ends Syria stabilization funding, cites more allied cash
US to send hospital ship to Colombia amid refugee crisis
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.