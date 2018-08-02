AP Top Political News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 12:00 am 08/02/2018 12:00am
Bookkeeper: Paul Manafort ‘approved every penny’ of bills

Trump proposes car-mileage rollback; states sue in protest

Trump trashes media as ‘fake, fake disgusting news’ at rally

Judge in Manafort trial brings short fuse and sharp wit

AP FACT CHECK: Fed gov’t overstates claims of auto safety

Bredesen, Blackburn win primaries in race for US Senate

AP FACT CHECK: Trump says US Steel opening mills. Not so.

Trump staffs up Mideast team for peace plan rollout

US wants ACLU to take lead on reuniting separated families

Archives: Kavanaugh documents not ready until end of October

