AP Top Political News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

Bookkeeper: Paul Manafort ‘approved every penny’ of bills Trump proposes car-mileage rollback; states sue in protest Trump trashes media as ‘fake, fake disgusting news’ at rally Judge in Manafort trial brings short fuse and sharp…
Bookkeeper: Paul Manafort ‘approved every penny’ of bills
Trump proposes car-mileage rollback; states sue in protest
Trump trashes media as ‘fake, fake disgusting news’ at rally
Judge in Manafort trial brings short fuse and sharp wit
AP FACT CHECK: Fed gov’t overstates claims of auto safety
Bredesen, Blackburn win primaries in race for US Senate
AP FACT CHECK: Trump says US Steel opening mills. Not so.
Trump staffs up Mideast team for peace plan rollout
US wants ACLU to take lead on reuniting separated families
Archives: Kavanaugh documents not ready until end of October
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.