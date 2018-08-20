202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:35 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 20, 2018 12:00 am 08/20/2018 12:00am
Share

Trump elevates Brennan in proxy fight over Mueller probe

The Latest: EPA to reveal rule changes on coal-fired plants

Trump ready to ease rules on coal-fired power plants

FBI probes computer hacks in California House campaigns

Kavanaugh in memo pushed graphic sex questions for Clinton

No verdict in Manafort trial after 3 days of deliberations

The Latest: Dem seeks vote to restrain Trump on clearances

Stacey Abrams’ record complicates ‘radical’ label from GOP

AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen

AP EXPLAINS: Trump tweets stir up ghosts of McCarthy, Nixon

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500