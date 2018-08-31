AP Top Political News at 11:14 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 12:00 am 08/31/2018 12:00am
AP sources: Lawyer was told Russia had ‘Trump over a barrel’

McCain salute: One of nation’s ‘bravest souls’ in war, peace

Trump to sign Mexico deal in 90 days; Canada talks to resume

US ends funding of UN agency for Palestinian refugees

DeVos says she won’t take action on funding to arm teachers

The Latest: Thousands line up to pay tribute to McCain

Kavanaugh’s civil rights views studied ahead of confirmation

Trump administration withholds 100K Kavanaugh pages

Trump calls North Carolina redistricting ruling ‘unfair’

Trump to stump for one-time rival Cruz in Texas in October

