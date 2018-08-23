AP Top Political News at 11:29 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 12:00 am 08/23/2018 12:00am
The Latest: Sessions pushes back against Trump jabs

Trump and Sessions spar as Trump rages

Defiant Pelosi says she’s staying: ‘I can take the heat’

Anger over Ed Dept mulling federal money for guns in schools

Report: Personnel issues at migrant child housing facilities

Prison, sentencing reform push to wait until after midterms

Senate backs $854B bill to fund health, education, military

Independent upends Kansas governor’s race against Kobach

Congressman, wife plead not guilty to illegal spending

Pawn to pauper: Broke Trump foe Cohen crowdfunds legal bills

