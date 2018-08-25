AP Top Political News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 12:00 am 08/25/2018 12:00am
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain dies at 81

The Latest: Diamondbacks fans give McCain a standing ovation

Presidents, lawmakers honor McCain’s life of service

Reaction to the death of Arizona Sen. John McCain

Captivity, candor and hard votes: 9 moments that made McCain

‘War is wretched beyond description’: Quotes by John McCain

Money and loyalty: A look inside dramatic Trump-Cohen rift

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s alternate-reality week

APNewsBreak: DNC, TV networks discuss presidential debates

Democrats OK limiting party leaders’ role in picking nominee

