AP Top Political News at 11:07 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 12:00 am 08/09/2018 12:00am
For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

Member of Congress, member of corporate board? It’s allowed

Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

US judge halts deportation, threatens Sessions with contempt

Washington US House race may feature 2 Democrats

Pence outlines US Space Force plan for ‘next battlefield’

Kansas governor’s race turns nasty as Kobach’s lead dwindles

Kavanaugh’s Bush White House role emerges in new documents

Prosecutors shift focus to fraud charges in Manafort trial

Trump, state officials discuss efforts to help ex-inmates

