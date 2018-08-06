AP Top Political News at 11:23 p.m. EDT

Gates admits crimes with _ and embezzlement from _ Manafort Trump ups sanctions pressure on Iran despite European dismay AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s claims on Calif. wildfires inaccurate Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other…
Gates admits crimes with _ and embezzlement from _ Manafort
Trump ups sanctions pressure on Iran despite European dismay
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s claims on Calif. wildfires inaccurate
Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices
AP FACT CHECK: O’Rourke gets money through PAC, not from it
AP Explains: Why the 2016 Trump Tower meeting matters
Trump breaks with aides, tweets endorsement of Kobach
Ohio special election Tuesday watched for clues to November
Paul Laxalt, former Nevada governor, dies at 96
Rosie O’Donnell, Broadway stars, protest outside White House
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.