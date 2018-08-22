AP Top Political News at 10:21 p.m. EDT

More dirt on President Trump? Cohen’s lawyer suggests so Republicans _ and some Democrats _ reject impeachment talk Analysis: With Cohen plea, GOP faces familiar Trump quandary With White House stung by Cohen accusation, Trump…
More dirt on President Trump? Cohen’s lawyer suggests so
Republicans _ and some Democrats _ reject impeachment talk
Analysis: With Cohen plea, GOP faces familiar Trump quandary
With White House stung by Cohen accusation, Trump fires back
Police arrest 4 at ICE protest outside Arizona jail
Attempt to break into Democratic Party voter data thwarted
AP Explains: The campaign finance laws that ensnarled Cohen
Even under indictment, California congressman is favorite
Women’s rights organizations object to Kavanaugh nomination
Cohen’s plea done, where will federal prosecutors turn next?
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.