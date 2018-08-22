202
AP Top Political News at 10:21 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 12:00 am 08/22/2018 12:00am
More dirt on President Trump? Cohen’s lawyer suggests so

Republicans _ and some Democrats _ reject impeachment talk

Analysis: With Cohen plea, GOP faces familiar Trump quandary

With White House stung by Cohen accusation, Trump fires back

Police arrest 4 at ICE protest outside Arizona jail

Attempt to break into Democratic Party voter data thwarted

AP Explains: The campaign finance laws that ensnarled Cohen

Even under indictment, California congressman is favorite

Women’s rights organizations object to Kavanaugh nomination

Cohen’s plea done, where will federal prosecutors turn next?

