AP Top Political News at 10:50 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 11, 2018 12:00 am 08/11/2018 12:00am
Rain pouring, Trump rages on Twitter and hangs with bikers

Wildfire victims among those stung by Trump’s trade war

Analysis: One year on, Trump still fuels racial divide

GOP uncertain as Rep. Chris Collins ends re-election bid

In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa ‘a lowlife’

New US sanctions could pitch Russia relations to new low

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s economic mirage; Sanders on Medicare

Memo shows Kavanaugh resisted indicting a sitting president

AP analysis finds Democratic voters hold an enthusiasm edge

Wisconsin Democrats crowd in for chance to challenge Walker

