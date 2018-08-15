AP Top Political News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 12:00 am 08/15/2018 12:00am
The Latest: Trump connects Russia probe, action on Brennan

Trump yanks ex-CIA chief’s clearance, hitting vocal critic

After Brennan, 9 others face losing security clearances, too

‘Manafort and his lies’ at heart of case, prosecution argues

Senate study faults government care of migrant children

Pawlenty loss shows Minnesota GOP’s reluctance to coronate

GOP’s McCarthy slams California Democrats, faces heckling

White House says it values diversity, won’t disclose numbers

Mattis says US will work more closely with Argentina

US newsrooms to Trump: We’re not enemies of the people

