AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 5, 2018 12:00 am 08/05/2018 12:00am
In a change, Trump says meeting’s purpose was Clinton info

Amid James flap, Melania Trump again charts her own course

California gas tax repeal effort could help GOP candidates

Jobs boom favors Democratic counties, not Trump strongholds

Top court nominee has long knocked back environmental rules

The Latest: Pompeo says Iran sanctions will be enforced

European allies uneasy as US restores Iran sanctions

Slow rollout, more fine print with Trump health care options

Trump passes on opportunity to criticize James at Ohio rally

Oregon police chief orders review of use of force at protest

