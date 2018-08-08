202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:36 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 12:00 am 08/08/2018 12:00am
Share

Republicans promote fear, not tax cuts, in key elections

Gay, Native American Democrat busts candidate mold in Kansas

Like father, like son: Trump Jr. defiant about Russia probe

Senator: Russia has breached Florida state election systems

US to impose sanctions on Russia over nerve agent attack

Trump’s legal team responds to Mueller interview request

GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

Gates, star witness against Manafort, concludes testimony

Returned Korean War dog tag belonged to Army medic

Michigan attorney set to be first Muslim woman in Congress

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500