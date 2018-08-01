202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:09 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 12:00 am 08/01/2018 12:00am
Share

Leading Kansas Democrat under scrutiny for backing voter ID

Judge raps prosecutors over testimony on Manafort’s luxuries

Do Trump tweets cross legal line for obstruction of justice?

AP FACT CHECK: Trump may not have grocery shopped recently

Leaked chats show alleged Russian spy seeking hacking tools

Trump picks former CIA career officer as deputy of agency

Trump urges end to probe ‘right now,’ setting off new storm

The Latest: White House: Trump’s Russia tweet just opinion

US slaps sanctions over charged pastor; Turkey vows reprisal

Court strikes down Trump push to cut ‘sanctuary city’ funds

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500