Alexandria to weigh new development for a Route 1 site that hasn’t changed since 1945

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 31, 2018 11:57 am 08/31/2018 11:57am
A big change is coming to a triangular piece of land in Alexandria that hasn’t changed much at all in more than 70 years.

The 0.8-acre site at 1200 N. Henry St., less than a half mile north of the Braddock Road Metro station, was built up with one- and two-story industrial buildings in 1945, according to an Alexandria staff report. The proposal slated for review by the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday would replace those uses with a 115-unit multifamily building — including 11 affordable units — a 10,000-square-foot day care center, ground-floor retail and 137 underground parking spaces.

The applicant, 1200 N. Henry Street LLC, is an entity of Avanti Holdings Group. Alexandria-based Avanti, led by principals Teddy Kim (he of The People’s Drug and Chop Shop Taco), Keinan Ashkenazi and Greg Salvaggio, has largely tackled smaller warehouse-to-office conversions and retail projects to this point. This will be its largest endeavor to date.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
