Alex Trebek suggests GWU lecturer as his replacement on ‘Jeopardy!’

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is thinking about retirement, and he has mentioned a D.C. media personality and George Washington University lecturer as a potential replacement.

Trebek, who has hosted the quiz show since 1984, told TMZ on Tuesday the odds are “50-50” he will step away from the show in when his contract runs out in 2020. The 78-year-old mentioned two potential replacements in a video interview: Los Angeles Kings play-by-play announcer Alex Faust (Trebek is Canadian, after all) and CNN legal analyst and D.C. resident Laura Coates.

Coates said on Twitter she was “incredibly honored and humbled” Trebek mentioned her as a potential host.

Coates has some pretty strong ties to the District. After starting her law career in private practice in Minnesota and New York focusing on intellectual property, she became a federal prosecutor for the Department of Justice specializing in voting rights cases. She later served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the…