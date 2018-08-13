Agriculture to move two agencies outside of Greater Washington — and quickly

The Department of Agriculture is planning to relocate two D.C.-based subagencies outside of Greater Washington and in rather quick fashion, citing, among other reasons, problems recruiting personnel to the region. The executive department responsible for overseeing…

The executive department responsible for overseeing farming, forestry and food announced last week its Economic Research Service, a provider of research on agriculture and economics, and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a consolidator of federally funded agriculture research, would both move outside the National Capital Region by the end of 2019.

Both are currently based in Southwest D.C. — the ERS within Patriots Plaza at 355 E. St. SW and the NIFA in Waterfront Centre at 800 Ninth St. SW.

New locations have not been determined and it’s possible the two subagencies will be co-located, according to last week’s announcement.

The Agriculture Department says it is shifting the two offices and their hundreds of employees to place them “closer to stakeholders”…