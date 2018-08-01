Accenture Federal to build new Library of Congress data center

Accenture Federal Services will build a new data center for the Library of Congress. Under a $27.3 million contract announced Wednesday, Accenture Federal will develop a “vendor-agnostic” design for a new data center serving the…

Under a $27.3 million contract announced Wednesday, Accenture Federal will develop a “vendor-agnostic” design for a new data center serving the world’s largest library and manage the procurement and configuration of its hardware and software. Accenture Federal will also help transition the Library of Congress’s existing data center into a combination of hosting systems, including private cloud, managed co-location services and external as-a-service offerings.

Accenture Federal will help the Library of Congress plan its migration, construct the new data center and transition all existing applications and systems to the new hosting environment.

“We recognize this effort is pivotal in achieving the Library’s strategic goal of deploying ‘state-of-the-industry’ technology to expand and speed digital access to its vast collection of books and media,” Elaine Beeman, leader of Accenture Federal’s…