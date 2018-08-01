202
Home » Latest News » Accenture Federal to build…

Accenture Federal to build new Library of Congress data center

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 1, 2018 8:14 am 08/01/2018 08:14am
Share

Accenture Federal Services will build a new data center for the Library of Congress.

Under a $27.3 million contract announced Wednesday, Accenture Federal will develop a “vendor-agnostic” design for a new data center serving the world’s largest library and manage the procurement and configuration of its hardware and software. Accenture Federal will also help transition the Library of Congress’s existing data center into a combination of hosting systems, including private cloud, managed co-location services and external as-a-service offerings.

Accenture Federal will help the Library of Congress plan its migration, construct the new data center and transition all existing applications and systems to the new hosting environment.

“We recognize this effort is pivotal in achieving the Library’s strategic goal of deploying ‘state-of-the-industry’ technology to expand and speed digital access to its vast collection of books and media,” Elaine Beeman, leader of Accenture Federal’s…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500