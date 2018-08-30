A year after Amazon’s $13.7 billion buyout, Whole Foods has changed in ways big and small

It’s been a year since the biggest acquisition in recent Austin, Texas, history outside of the technology space. Amazon.com Inc. bought Whole Foods Market Inc. on Aug. 28, 2017 for $13.7 billion, and the deal…

It’s been a year since the biggest acquisition in recent Austin, Texas, history outside of the technology space.

Amazon.com Inc. bought Whole Foods Market Inc. on Aug. 28, 2017 for $13.7 billion, and the deal continues to reverberate through the local business scene as well as at the national level. Changes have affected the consumer-facing front end as well as the grocery chain’s back-end operations. They include lowering prices and introducing new technologies for grocery pickup and same-day delivery, although only members of Amazon’s Prime program have been able to cash in on the deepest discounts.

Whole Foods and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) repeatedly pledged the buyout would result in lower prices. That seems to the case, albeit with limited cutbacks. An analysis by the Austin American-Statesman found a basket of 23 items cost 4.7 percent less than before the Amazon takeover. However, prices are up by about 4.2 percent since the Statesman checked in February.

“Lowering prices without…