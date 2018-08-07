A restaurant at The Wharf has some of the best restrooms in the country. No, really.

Mi Vida at The Wharf isn’t all waterfront views and Mexican cuisine from Roberto Santibañez. It also has some of the best public restrooms in the country. Take a look for yourself — it’s safe…

Cintas Corp., the business services giant, recently released the 10 candidates for its America’s Best Restroom contest, and Mi Vida made the cut. The finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal innovation, functionality and unique design elements.

But we all know the real test of a truly great bathroom — the mirror selfie. Instagrammability is how restrooms stand out, or at least get featured on Facebook feeds.

“Instagram and the mirror selfie are yet another reason why our restroom designs are top of mind throughout the creative process. It’s a private moment made public and we want it to be exciting and visually appealing for the world to see,” said Michael Reginbogin, co-founder and principal of Knead Hospitality + Design.…