A prominent Blackboard exec has left to join a local startup. Here’s why.

Blackboard Inc.’s former chief strategy and portfolio officer has a simple reason for leaving behind the industry-leading, $700 million revenue education company with more than 3,000 employees for a scrappy startup a tiny fraction of that size — she wanted to be where the most innovation was happening.

Katie Blot, who left Blackboard June 30 and officially started with Vemo Education at the beginning of August, felt compelled by the startup’s model, which provides colleges and universities a ready-to-go income share agreement program. Students offer up a share of their post-graduate income for a period of time in exchange for the degree, instead of using traditional student loans.

Vemo CEO Tonio DeSorrento has billed the income-share programs as a way to remove…