Former Amazon exec joins Mitre as its cyber chief

A former Amazon.com Inc. vice president has been named the top cyber official at McLean-based Mitre Corp.

Gary Gagnon will hold the dual role of vice president of cyber strategy and chief security officer for Mitre, which operates federally funded research and development centers, or FFRDCs, assisting the U.S. government with scientific research, analysis and engineering, among other services.

As cyber strategy VP, Gagnon will develop and lead Mitre’s cybersecurity work. As chief security officer, he’ll be responsible for Mitre’s cybersecurity as well as physical security.

Mitre likes to say it operates at the intersection of advanced technology and national concerns, and the timing of this hire and other recent cyber initiatives coincides with daily reports of cyber meddling by foreign adversaries and other high-profile data breaches.

Mitre CEO Jason Providakes said Gagnon’s “deep mission expertise and leadership working with industry, academia and government are essential…