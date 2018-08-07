A former 1776 exec has joined electric scooter startup Bird

Former 1776 executive Brandon Pollak has joined electric scooter startup Bird as director of global civic engagement and strategy. Pollak joins Santa Monica, California-based Bird after most recently founding Relativity Global, a strategic advisory firm.…

Former 1776 executive Brandon Pollak has joined electric scooter startup Bird as director of global civic engagement and strategy.

Pollak joins Santa Monica, California-based Bird after most recently founding Relativity Global, a strategic advisory firm. Pollak previously worked at 1776 as head of global affairs, but left after its acquisition by what was then Philadelphia-based Benjamin’s Desk in November. The combined entity took the name of 1776, but most of the executives left, either for co-founder Evan Burfield’s startup spinoff Union or to pursue other projects.

While at 1776, Pollak’s efforts resulted in much-touted and high-profile visits by President Barack Obama, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and British Prime Minister David Cameron. At Bird, he will create programs and partnerships to help “cities evolve to become more people-centric than car-centric,” according to a statement, which presumably means more “scooter-centric,” too.

Bird, which has swept across…