A center for investigative journalism is coming to UMd.

An investment from the Scripps Howard Foundation will create two collegiate centers for investigative journalism, including one at the University of Maryland. UMd. will receive $3 million from Scripps Howard, as will Arizona State, to…

An investment from the Scripps Howard Foundation will create two collegiate centers for investigative journalism, including one at the University of Maryland.

UMd. will receive $3 million from Scripps Howard, as will Arizona State, to open the Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism.

The Howard Centers will consist of multidisciplinary, graduate-level programs focused on training reporters on investigative journalism projects. Students will be given the opportunity to work with news organizations across the country to report on stories.

The University of Maryland and Arizona State were selected based on proposals the institutions submitted in a competitive process, where a total of 13 schools submitted applications. Scripps Howard announced its selections on Monday.

The Howard Centers will recruit graduate students and faculty from varying academic and professional backgrounds. Students who plan to study at the centers can expect to examine topics like new media, data mining…