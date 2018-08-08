8 more Md. marijuana dispensaries get licensed as sales statewide climb

Eight new medical cannabis dispensaries have been cleared to open, as the industry continues to take shape in Maryland and sales hit nearly $9 million in June. The new approvals bring the state’s total to…

Eight new medical cannabis dispensaries have been cleared to open, as the industry continues to take shape in Maryland and sales hit nearly $9 million in June.

The new approvals bring the state’s total to 65 operational marijuana dispensaries, in addition to 15 processors and 14 growers. The Maryland Cannabis Commission, the state’s regulating body for the marijuana industry, is working to license as many of the 102 pre-approved dispensaries as possible by the end of 2018. Preliminary licenses were originally issued in late 2016 and nearly two years in, about 37 of all the pre-approved businesses still remain unopened.

But the fledgling industry has been ramping up quickly in terms of sales and demand, laying a promising foundation for the businesses yet to join the market.

The number of registered medical cannabis patients has grown from under 20,000 to 51,569 since the start of the year, with 15,163 patients still pending registration approval. Registered caregivers who may purchase…