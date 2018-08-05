5th Street Ace Hardware to close as owner readies new Frager’s

Key story highlights: The Mount Vernon Triangle hardware store, the fifth in the chain to open, will close Sept. 2. Sales never reached a tipping point there, according to owner Gina Schaefer. The local Ace…

The Mount Vernon Triangle hardware store, the fifth in the chain to open, will close Sept. 2.

Sales never reached a tipping point there, according to owner Gina Schaefer.

The local Ace Hardware affiliate is getting ready to reopen Frager’s, the historic Capitol Hill hardware outlet that burned down in 2013.

Labor Day Weekend will mark the end for 5th Street Ace Hardware, the locally owned hardware store that was one of the first retailers to open in the neighborhood now known as Mount Vernon Triangle. It will close for good Sept. 2.

When it opened in 2008, the nascent designation of the area east of Mount Vernon Square hadn’t really caught on. (Some would argue that it still hasn’t outside of the neighborhood itself.)

“We opened in a neighborhood without a name. That should have been an indicator for us,” Schaefer said in an interview. “All of our other stores are named after their neighborhoods, and we built that into how we expand.”

