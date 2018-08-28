$300M DHS contract furthers momentum behind agile software work

Moves by government contractors to evangelize for agile and DevOps software development practices continue to pay off, with a handful of Greater Washington IT firms winning spots on a $300 million contract with the Department…

Octo Consulting Group Inc. is the latest company to trumpet its place on the DHS’s Services Enabling Agile Delivery (SEAD) contract, a five-year blanket purchase agreement to coach the agency on all aspects of agile development.

Agile refers to the iterative practice of programmers constantly tweaking and improving software capabilities as a larger IT system evolves. With DevOps, cloud-based and automated testing and monitoring roots out problems and pings developers that a fix is needed.

The agile approach is standard in the commercial market, where companies can issue updates pretty easily. That’s not the case, however, for federal contractors working on complex, closed systems that in many cases are used for national security purposes.…