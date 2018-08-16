16 local companies land spots on $1.6 billion CMS contract

Thirty-one companies — 16 of them in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia — have been awarded spots on a potential $1.6 billion contract to help the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services bridge gaps in…

Thirty-one companies — 16 of them in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia — have been awarded spots on a potential $1.6 billion contract to help the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services bridge gaps in health care quality for different patient groups.

The Measure and Instrument Development and Support program, or MIDS, aims to use metrics assessing everything from clinical care to coordination to population health to cost reduction and efficiency to collect patient care data, measure performance and drive improvements.

The MIDS program is designed to pinpoint quality measures that can be applied across a broad swath of the health care continuum, including psychiatric hospitals, ambulatory care services and ambulatory surgical centers, physician providers, accountable care organizations, nursing homes, home health agencies, hospice programs, long-term and acute-care hospitals, in-patient rehabilitation facilities.

