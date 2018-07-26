Zell’s Alexandria tower hits a $50M hurdle

JM Zell Partners’ Carlyle Plaza South apartment tower has hit a roadblock. CEO Jeff Zell brought on Hines LP in 2016 as a partner to deliver $50 million in equity for the $162 million project…

JM Zell Partners’ Carlyle Plaza South apartment tower has hit a roadblock.

CEO Jeff Zell brought on Hines LP in 2016 as a partner to deliver $50 million in equity for the $162 million project on the Eisenhower Avenue corridor. But Hines’ equity connection in China can’t get the money out of Asia, Zell said, leaving the development on hold, if only briefly.

The hiccup, first reported by Bisnow, will likely mean the end of the partnership between Zell and Hines, Zell said Thursday. While he’ll have to give Hines a week or two more, once that deadline passes, “I’m going back out and trying to refinance on a traditional basis.”

“They’re going to get moved out,” he said of Hines.

Hines executives were not immediately available for comment.

The 368-unit, 386-foot-tall Carlyle Plaza South, located at 340 and 350 Hooffs Run Drive, will tower over the Capital Beltway and Eisenhower Avenue. Designed by Miami-based Arquitectonica, the glass building features three blocks, divided…