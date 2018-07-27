202
World’s largest Viking ship will end its latest tour at The Wharf. Here are the details.

By Washington Business Journal | July 27, 2018
Vikings will dock in the District come October. Well, at least their ship will be.

The Norwegian Viking vessel, the Draken Harald Hårfagre, at 115 feet long, boasts as the world’s largest Viking ship and will be making its final stop on its East Coast tour at The Wharf from Oct. 5 to Oct. 15, according to a press release.

The 10-day stopover promises visitors a look at the modern-day Viking spirit, with 30-minute guided deck tours and activities in the Draken village that include a photo and video exhibition illustrating Viking history, modern explorers and the adventures of the Draken.

The Wharf developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront and the Norwegian-American Chamber of Commerce coordinated the effort.

The first day there will be a free of charge event, “The Draken Experience at the Wharf,” where visitors can meet the ship’s captain, Björn Ahlander, and crew, which consists of 35 men and women from across the world. The Draken is also accepting applications for public volunteer…

