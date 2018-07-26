202
Home » Latest News » Will Federal Realty move…

Will Federal Realty move employees out of MoCo? Maybe, says its CEO.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 26, 2018 5:29 pm 07/26/2018 05:29pm
Share

Key story highlights:

Upset with the pace of public improvements in the White Flint area, the CEO of Federal Realty Investment Trust has threatened to pull part of its workforce out of Montgomery County.
Donald Wood stated in a July 9 letter that the county has missed key capital milestones related to the White Flint Sector Plan passed in 2010, even as Federal Realty has put up millions of dollars to support the plan.
Wood also expressed disappointment over lack of subsidies to assist Federal Realty in building a 210,000-square-foot spec building.

Rockville-based Federal Realty Investment Trust is threatening to pull part of its workforce out of Montgomery County, citing delays with progress in the White Flint area.

CEO Donald Wood made the threat in a July 9 letter to Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett and the County Council. Bethesda Beat first reported on the letter.

Wood expressed “disappointment” in the county’s efforts to complete public projects designed to transform…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500