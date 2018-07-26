Will Federal Realty move employees out of MoCo? Maybe, says its CEO.

Key story highlights: Upset with the pace of public improvements in the White Flint area, the CEO of Federal Realty Investment Trust has threatened to pull part of its workforce out of Montgomery County. Donald…

Upset with the pace of public improvements in the White Flint area, the CEO of Federal Realty Investment Trust has threatened to pull part of its workforce out of Montgomery County.

Donald Wood stated in a July 9 letter that the county has missed key capital milestones related to the White Flint Sector Plan passed in 2010, even as Federal Realty has put up millions of dollars to support the plan.

Wood also expressed disappointment over lack of subsidies to assist Federal Realty in building a 210,000-square-foot spec building.

Rockville-based Federal Realty Investment Trust is threatening to pull part of its workforce out of Montgomery County, citing delays with progress in the White Flint area.

CEO Donald Wood made the threat in a July 9 letter to Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett and the County Council. Bethesda Beat first reported on the letter.

Wood expressed “disappointment” in the county’s efforts to complete public projects designed to transform…