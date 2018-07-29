Which Doctor Can Help With Genetic Diseases?

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs. In Tay-Sachs Disease, a genetic disorder leads to destruction of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Down Syndrome is a genetic condition that…

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs. In Tay-Sachs Disease, a genetic disorder leads to destruction of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Down Syndrome is a genetic condition that results in a range of different symptoms and potential health problems. Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative genetic disease, brings muscle loss.

This represents just a small sampling of the many potential disorders, some of which are very serious, that can arise from a constellation of tiny genetic changes that occur in a baby developing in the womb or that have been inherited from the parent’s genetic code. Genetic diseases are relatively rare; our chromosomes and genes have mechanisms to repair damage and prevent problems in many instances. But occasionally, these genetic diseases can manifest in babies or adults and require appropriate care.

“These diseases all result from mutations in various genes that affect metabolic pathways and ultimately cause disease,” says Edward Schuchman, the Genetic Disease Foundation-Francis Crick Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. He says these mutations can lead to dysfunctions of proteins that cause “abnormal metabolism” in the cells, which in turn can lead to “a build-up of a particular metabolite or a depletion of a metabolite. Ultimately it causes pathology and disease. And clinically you can imagine the severest cases are the ones that come to the forefront the soonest.”

Some genetic conditions are detectable during pregnancy, some are found immediately after birth and still others may be subtle enough or progressive so that patients only learn they have a genetic condition in adolescence or adulthood. Genetic screening prior to or during pregnancy can help some couples make decisions about whether and how to start a family if the parents are carriers of certain genetic mutations, such those that cause cystic fibrosis.

Often, a baby or young child is initially diagnosed with a genetic disease by a pediatrician. “Going back to the 1950s, there was a sub-discipline of pediatrics that kind of branched off and specialized in these unusual pediatric diseases. That was the discipline of medical genetics,” Schuchman says. Since then, the field has grown “exponentially, particularly over the last decade or two.”

Now, medical geneticists are “the specialists who take care of patients with genetic diseases,” says Dr. George Diaz, chief, Division of Medical Genetics at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Although there are other specialists who may be involved with your or your child’s care for a genetic disease, medical geneticists may finalize a diagnosis and be able to coordinate care with other physicians, nutritionists, social workers or other care providers.

Diaz says medical geneticists complete a two-year fellowship program after completing a residency, so they have extensive training in “how to identify genetic conditions and how to manage those conditions.” Medical geneticists are different from genetic counselors; a genetic counselor is typically a health care provider who has masters-level training in genetics and can help patients with understanding genetic testing results, treatment options and making reproductive decisions. A medical geneticist, on the other hand, is the doctor who actually treats the conditions.

In managing genetic diseases, Schuchman notes “it’s a team approach,” and that in many cases, a variety of specialists will be involved. Genetic diseases “are for the most part multisystem or multiorgan diseases,” and complex presentations “will involve the interaction of a variety of specialists to manage these patients. Usually the medical geneticist will be the lead,” but depending on the specific disease, an endocrinologist, a pulmonologist, a hematologist or another specialist doctor might play a primary role.

Patients typically connect with a medical geneticist after a sometimes long diagnostic journey. “The road to diagnosis is a very long and cumbersome one and never a straight path,” Schuchman says. “It relies partly on the astuteness of the primary care physician, be it a pediatrician or adult care physician, who will recognize that something is unusual and hopefully read the literature and do their homework and will begin to say, ‘hey, maybe it’s something a little bit out of the ordinary.'” In these instances, the primary care doctor will typically refer the patient on to a medical geneticist for further testing.

This testing could involve genomic sequencing, Schuchman says. “It’s relatively easy now, when a physician is presented with an unusual patient, to send [a genetic sample] out and get the whole genome sequenced. That often will help guide the diagnosis and it sort of cuts through a lot of the randomness” of hoping that a doctor will be able to spot a rare or unusual condition based on clinical findings.

If the results are unclear or it’s a very complicated case, patients may end up at a facility like UCLA’s Undiagnosed Diseases Network, a genetics-based initiative to diagnose elusive conditions. Dr. Stanley F. Nelson, professor and vice chair of human genetics and professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is affiliated with the network and says that his team applies “whole genome [sequencing] technology and RNA sequencing to try to diagnose kids with very rare genetic diseases. Some of the diagnoses have only affected a single child in the world so far, some have affected only a couple dozen.”

No matter whether it’s a very rare condition or a more common ailment, finally arriving at a diagnosis can be empowering. But Nelson says “the immediate next question is, ‘what can we do about it? Can we mitigate the disease?'” The answer is: not always.

Schuchman, whose research focuses on developing treatments for a variety of so-called “orphaned” or rare genetic diseases, says that although advances in sequencing technology have created “a tremendous benefit to patients in many ways, it’s also created a lot of dilemmas as well. Although we can come up with diagnosis quickly, we don’t know what the clinical outcome will be,” meaning that there might not be a clear treatment protocol and it may be uncertain what a patient’s prognosis is, because it’s difficult to determine how severe the condition may be. “These are very variable diseases. You can have very severe and very mild forms.” With certain disease, he says “the parent wants to know what’s going to happen,” but “in many cases we don’t have those answers. That creates a whole other level of psychological burden.”

Still, having an answer as to what the problem is could mean that therapies are available. New breakthrough drug therapies being tested for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis and several other of the more common genetic disorders mean patients may now have a better prognosis than they did just a decade ago, especially if they can get into a clinical trial that’s testing a new therapy.

In finding the right doctor or doctors to help you or your child with a genetic disease, Diaz says patients typically start with a front-line health care provider. “Usually the best place to start is always with primary care provider who will make a referral,” to a specialist or a tertiary care center they are connected with.” Because as Diaz notes “there’s not that many medical geneticists out there and some areas have no local resources,” finding a physician might be challenging. But regional resources, such as a “university hospital with a medical genetics department,” might be a good place to turn.

If you already have a diagnosis, Diaz recommends finding out if there’s a foundation representing that disease, such as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which offers resources and guidance for finding appropriate care. He says patients often have to advocate for themselves, which can be a challenge. But support is available via disease-specific nonprofits and organizations like the Genetics Disease Foundation, which endows Schuchman’s position at Mount Sinai.

The limited number of medical geneticists in practice currently means you may have to wait a while to be seen, and Diaz says most practices try to triage conditions based on urgency — some conditions need to be identified and treated right away. Therefore, it’s important when you make an appointment to provide as much information as you can so the physician can expedite your case as needed.

When you do arrive for your appointment, Diaz says it’s important to bring as much information and all medical records with you, and it’s also very helpful if you’ve done some homework about your family medical history. Talk to your family members to find out what illnesses and conditions they’ve dealt with or have been prevalent and bring that information with you. “There are important clues in family history that you might not get at if you’re not asking,” Diaz says.

Depending on the disease you’re dealing with, you may have limited treatment options. Surgery, medications and management of symptoms may be part of the protocol for some conditions. Some genetic diseases may require that patients follow specific diets or implement other lifestyle interventions. In most cases, your medical team can help you manage the disease and watch out for complications or signs of worsening prognosis.

