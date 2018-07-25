What’s old is new again at 655 New York Ave. NW. We take you inside the massive project.

Key story highlights Douglas Development Corp. and Brookfield Properties anticipate reaching substantial completion at 655 New York Ave. NW in September, with first moves into the 768,000-square-foot building around May. The project incorporated 19 historic…

Key story highlights

Douglas Development Corp. and Brookfield Properties anticipate reaching substantial completion at 655 New York Ave. NW in September, with first moves into the 768,000-square-foot building around May.

The project incorporated 19 historic properties into the new, 11-story glass office building to be anchored by The Advisory Board Co.

The project’s completion comes nearly two decades after Douglas first began assembling land in Square 450.

Douglas Development Corp. and partner Brookfield Properties hope to reach substantial completion at 655 New York Ave. NW around September, after nearly two decades, some heavy lifting of historic properties, a $60 million incentive package and a complex deal that split anchor tenant The Advisory Board Co.

The 768,000-square-foot project — bounded by Seventh Street, L Street, Sixth Street and New York Avenue NW — incorporated 19 historic properties into an 11-story glass office building, with move-ins slated for May. Norman…