Westbrook clears one hurdle for Meridian Hill project. But another looms.

Key story highlights:

The D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment approved special exceptions needed by Westbrook Partners to construct a 110-unit residential building on the campus of the Meridian International Center.

Members of the Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights neighborhoods have long opposed the project.

ANC 1C Commissioner Amanda Fox Perry expects a community group to appeal the project.

New York-based Westbrook Partners cleared a major hurdle last week when the D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment approved special exceptions for a 110-unit residential development planned for the Meridian International Center campus.

The BZA’s 5-0 vote July 25 comes despite years of extensive opposition from the surrounding neighborhood over the size and scope of the project slated to go up on land at 2300 16th St. NW, on the fringe of Adams Morgan near Meridian Hill Park.

Westbrook, in partnership with Meridian International Center, plans a nine-story multifamily building on a tree-covered lot at…