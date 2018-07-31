WashREIT launches new option for tenants needing space ASAP

Key story highlights Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has launched Space+, which allows tenants to lease space for as short a term as 30 days. The concept is aimed at federal contractors and other prospective…

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) has launched a new program to compete with coworking space providers in the one area where many traditional office landlords struggle: going short.

The District-based developer’s new spec suite concept, Space+, allows tenants to move in within 24 hours, or within a month for custom spaces, with lease terms as short as 30 days. WashREIT has already carved out 96,000 square feet spread across a dozen buildings, and more than 85 percent of that space already leased.

Anthony Chang, vice president of asset management, said he anticipates demand will be steep…