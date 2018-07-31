202
WashREIT launches new option for tenants needing space ASAP

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 31, 2018 11:17 am 07/31/2018 11:17am
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has launched Space+, which allows tenants to lease space for as short a term as 30 days.
The concept is aimed at federal contractors and other prospective tenants with more immediate space needs but leery of committing long-term.
The approach is one many as traditional landlords compete with coworking space providers.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) has launched a new program to compete with coworking space providers in the one area where many traditional office landlords struggle: going short.

The District-based developer’s new spec suite concept, Space+, allows tenants to move in within 24 hours, or within a month for custom spaces, with lease terms as short as 30 days. WashREIT has already carved out 96,000 square feet spread across a dozen buildings, and more than 85 percent of that space already leased.

Anthony Chang, vice president of asset management, said he anticipates demand will be steep…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

