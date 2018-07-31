202
Washington Harbour has a new owner, and he’s bullish on the D.C. area

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 31, 2018 2:55 pm 07/31/2018 02:55pm
International real estate investment company Global Holdings Group closed Tuesday on its acquisition of Washington Harbour in Georgetown for $415 million.

An affiliate of the company acquired 3000 and 3050 K St. NW for about $738 per square foot from joint venture partners Hana Asset Management Co. LTD and Principal Real Estate Investors. We first told you about the pending sale in June.

Global Holdings Chairman Eyal Ofer, a Monaco-based Israeli real estate and shipping magnate, touted the strength of Greater Washington’s real estate market in a statement announcing the completed deal.

“We are strong believers in the long-term success of this market, and unique institutional-quality assets like Washington Harbour present a great way to continue to broaden our office portfolio,” Ofer said. “We look forward to serving the Washington office tenancy, and to continue enhancing and supporting Washington Harbour and everything it offers to employees, visitors, guests and tourists in the…

