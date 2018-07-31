202
United Therapeutics gets crucial green light for its flagship drug

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 31, 2018 3:12 pm 07/31/2018 03:12pm
Key story highlights:

United Therapeutics Corp. has received Food and Drug Administration approval for an implantable pump for Remodulin, its flagship pulmonary arterial hypertension drug.
The approval means the Silver Spring drugmaker, contending with expiring drug patents, could maintain an edge over generic competition.
United Therapeutics also inches forward with its acquisition of Israel-based SteadyMed Therapeutics Inc. — expected to close in the third quarter.

United Therapeutics Corp. said it has received Food and Drug Administration approval for an implantable pump for Remodulin, its flagship pulmonary arterial hypertension drug.

The Silver Spring drugmaker, which developed the Remodulin pump with Minneapolis-based medical equipment company Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), can now sell the device as another way to deliver its drug intravenously. The company expects the product to be on the market by early next year, according to a spokesman.

