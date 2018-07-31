United Therapeutics gets crucial green light for its flagship drug

Key story highlights: United Therapeutics Corp. has received Food and Drug Administration approval for an implantable pump for Remodulin, its flagship pulmonary arterial hypertension drug. The approval means the Silver Spring drugmaker, contending with expiring…

United Therapeutics Corp. said it has received Food and Drug Administration approval for an implantable pump for Remodulin, its flagship pulmonary arterial hypertension drug.

The Silver Spring drugmaker, which developed the Remodulin pump with Minneapolis-based medical equipment company Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), can now sell the device as another way to deliver its drug intravenously. The company expects the product to be on the market by early next year, according to a spokesman.

