Under Armour shares skyrocket as comeback continues in second quarter

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 26, 2018 9:30 am 07/26/2018 09:30am
Under Armour Inc. shares rose Thursday morning as the sportswear maker continued its resurgence after reporting its sales beat Wall Street estimates in the second quarter.

Shares of Baltimore-based Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) were up more than 9 percent in pre-market trading to $23.

Under Armour reported a loss of $96 million in the second quarter, or 21 cents per share, compared to a loss of $12 million, or 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. Excluding the impact of the company’s 2018 restructuring plan, Under Armour’s loss was $34 million, or 8 cents per share.

Despite the loss, Under Armour’s sales grew 7.7 percent from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion, led by its fast-growing international business. Analysts polled by the Thomson Financial Network projected a loss of 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

For Under Armour, the quarter continues an upward trajectory after it lost 50 percent of its share value last year. Under Armour began a possible turnaround when it reported…

