Under Armour shares skyrocket as comeback continues in second quarter

Under Armour Inc. shares rose Thursday morning as the sportswear maker continued its resurgence after reporting its sales beat Wall Street estimates in the second quarter.

Shares of Baltimore-based Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) were up more than 9 percent in pre-market trading to $23.

Under Armour reported a loss of $96 million in the second quarter, or 21 cents per share, compared to a loss of $12 million, or 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. Excluding the impact of the company’s 2018 restructuring plan, Under Armour’s loss was $34 million, or 8 cents per share.

Despite the loss, Under Armour’s sales grew 7.7 percent from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion, led by its fast-growing international business. Analysts polled by the Thomson Financial Network projected a loss of 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

