U.S. Chamber, Howard U. partner to promote diversity in business

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 30, 2018 2:57 pm 07/30/2018 02:57pm
Howard University is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to develop a new generation of business leaders and increase opportunities for African-American students.

The partnership, officially announced Monday at a news conference at the chamber, consists of four elements:

An internship program that places Howard students in various departments across the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
An executive speaker series that involves chamber executives addressing students and faculty at Howard.
A research program.
An innovation and entrepreneurship development program.

The program’s first seven interns are wrapping up their internships in August.

Suzanne Clark, senior executive vice president at the D.C.-based chamber, said the idea got off the ground less than a year it was was born. Officials expect to grow the program to other historically black and minority-oriented colleges and universities, though none has been named yet.

Clark said she couldn’t speak to costs associated with…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
