Trump’s take on FCC not approving Sinclair-Tribune deal: ‘Disgraceful!’

President Donald Trump took to his favorite form of communication — Twitter — on Tuesday night attacking the Federal Communications Commission for not approving Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s proposed takeover of Tribune Media Co.

The president called the FCC’s move to send Hunt Valley, Maryland-based Sinclair’s $3.9 billion acquisition to an administrative hearing “disgraceful” and contrasted it with the agency’s approval several years ago of Comcast Corp.’s purchase of NBC.

“So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune,” Trump tweeted. “This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People. Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!”

