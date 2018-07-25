These theaters and arts groups are getting an influx of cash from D.C. in 2019

Key story highlights: Each year the District outlines which arts groups will receive grants for capital improvements and other support. Capital Fringe received the largest piece of the pie for FY2019, with a $2 million…

Key story highlights:

Each year the District outlines which arts groups will receive grants for capital improvements and other support.

Capital Fringe received the largest piece of the pie for FY2019, with a $2 million grant for the buildout of its new facility.

The National Children’s Museum did not receive a grant award despite working to raise $25 million to open in the coming year.

We now know which D.C. arts organizations will have funding for some capital projects in the coming year after the D.C. Council approved grants in its budget support act last month.

The D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities grants include a $2 million grant for Capital Fringe, which is about to embark on a $3 million buildout of its space in Trinidad.

Fringe’s project, which is expected to begin this fall, will bring a 200-seat, soundproof theater that operates in accordance with the Actors Equity Association guidelines; two additional 200-seat, soundproof black-box theaters; a scene…