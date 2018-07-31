These D.C.-area hoteliers ranked highest for loyalty rewards programs

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. once again topped the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking for hotel loyalty programs, while Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. just barely missed the top 10. Marriott Rewards solidified its top…

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. once again topped the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking for hotel loyalty programs, while Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. just barely missed the top 10.

Marriott Rewards solidified its top spot for the second year running because of its vast network of hotels in popular vacation spots, according to the publication. The rewards program has high award availability, per U.S. News, and plenty of benefits for members. But what put the program above the others is also what will face its biggest test in two weeks: Marriott Rewards’ merger with The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest, the loyalty programs for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. LLC and the former Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.

Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) acquired Starwood for roughly $13 billion in 2016, and the three programs will finally begin operating under a single system on Aug. 18. The benefits will span all 29 brands, including 6,500 hotels across 127 countries,…